BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $3,581,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 96,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBL opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

