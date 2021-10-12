BIDR One Day Trading Volume Tops $34.14 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $34.14 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00124975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00077543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,277.99 or 0.99773426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.49 or 0.06191726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

