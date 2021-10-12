Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIREF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.