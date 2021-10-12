BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 15,661 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total transaction of $1,872,115.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00.

Shares of BL stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.54. The company had a trading volume of 211,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.25. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

