BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BCAT opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14.

