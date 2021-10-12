BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

