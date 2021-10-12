BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 366,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $30,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.