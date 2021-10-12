BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.14% of News worth $163,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in News by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 857,762 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in News by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,373,000 after buying an additional 653,532 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,923,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in News by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,045,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after buying an additional 404,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,433 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

