BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $166,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 281.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 361,849 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,260,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,247,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

