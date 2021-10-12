BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,452,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ellington Financial worth $161,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 127,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

