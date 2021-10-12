BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BLW stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $17.64.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
