BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BLW stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

