BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

MUI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

