BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (MYJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.
MYJ stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.