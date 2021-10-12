BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (MYJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

MYJ stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

