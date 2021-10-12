BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 12,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,116. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.