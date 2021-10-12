BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.49.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
