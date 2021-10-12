BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

