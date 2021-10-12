BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BBN opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $45,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

