Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after buying an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,645,000 after buying an additional 75,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,879,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after buying an additional 278,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after buying an additional 112,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

