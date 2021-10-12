Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 882,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 523,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 428,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 59,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

