Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

