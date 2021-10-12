Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AY. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ AY opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

