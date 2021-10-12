Blair William & Co. IL Has $223,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

