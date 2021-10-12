Blair William & Co. IL Has $65,000 Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 949,381 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 365,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 315,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 81,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

