BlitzPick (XBP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $777,376.97

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $777,376.97 and $1,004.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023639 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

