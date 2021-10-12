Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Financial Comparison

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Blucora has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blucora and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 1.06 -$342.76 million $0.91 18.03 MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

MoneyLion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -2.04% 29.83% 9.47% MoneyLion N/A -174.12% -2.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blucora and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00 MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blucora presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.03%. MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.13%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Blucora.

Summary

Blucora beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

