Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $968,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom stock opened at $492.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.80 and a 200-day moving average of $475.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.