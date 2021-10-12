Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $902,000 in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $181,954,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GDS by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after buying an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,948,000 after buying an additional 443,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

GDS stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

