Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Shares of OKE opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

