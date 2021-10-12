Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,417 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLT opened at $254.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

