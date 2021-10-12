B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BME. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 581 ($7.59).

BME stock opened at GBX 571 ($7.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 571.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 562.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

