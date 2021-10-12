BMO Capital Markets Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.08.

Shares of RCI.B traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,816. The company has a market cap of C$29.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.41. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

