BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,838 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 430,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $522,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $574,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,272 shares of company stock worth $3,086,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

