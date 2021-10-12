BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,317,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after buying an additional 150,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 52,764 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $10,115,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NESR opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.91.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

