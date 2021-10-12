BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $71,000 Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

