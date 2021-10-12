BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $73,000 Stock Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $275.23 million, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

