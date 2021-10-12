BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,430 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

