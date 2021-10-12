BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after buying an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 869,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 202,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,134.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.87.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

