BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

DSM stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.