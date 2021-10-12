Boosted Finance Achieves Market Cap of $129,302.76 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $129,302.76 and $40,367.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00060425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00077762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,682.49 or 0.99821767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.69 or 0.06223677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

