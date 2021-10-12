Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.21% of Travelzoo worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of TZOO opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,120. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

