Boston Partners Sells 576,375 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 576,375 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 588.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,488 shares of company stock worth $7,993,614. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day moving average is $170.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

