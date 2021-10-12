Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Boston Properties worth $325,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after acquiring an additional 262,191 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

