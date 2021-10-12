BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Up 2,080.0% in September

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 2,080.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,359,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOXS remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. 594,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. BoxScore Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

