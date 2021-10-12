bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf cut bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$9.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bpost SA/NV (BPOSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.