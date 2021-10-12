Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pentair worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 550,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,140,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.