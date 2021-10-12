Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

TPH stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

