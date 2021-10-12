Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

BLIN stock remained flat at $$3.98 during trading on Tuesday. 144,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 358,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

