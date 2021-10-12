Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.22 and a 1 year high of $197.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.27.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

