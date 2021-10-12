Bridgewater Associates LP Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,351 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

