Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $6.10 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

TNDM opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,566.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

