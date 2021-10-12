Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $7.71 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Globus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.